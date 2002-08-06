Good Eating: Asian Salmon Burgers with Miso Ketchup

Whole Foods' Mitch Madoff drops by with a delicious recipe that mates East with West.

Ingredients:

11/4 pounds salmon finely chopped

1 tbsp Minced garlic

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp Chopped tarragon

2 tbsp hoisin

1 tsp Cayenne pepper

1 egg, beaten

½ cup breadcrumbs

Miso Ketchup Ingredients:

6 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp white miso

6 tbsp mirin

2 tbsp shoyu

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl (not including miso ketchup ingredients) and gently knead together until well combined

2. Form approx. ¼ pound balls and then flatten into patties

3. Refrigerate patties for at least 1 hour (or up to 1 day)

4. While the salmon patties are chilling, you can begin the miso ketchup

5. Preheat grill

6. Grind the sesame seeds in a spice grinder

7. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until well mixed. Set aside.

8. Remove salmon from refrigerator, spray with cooking spray and season with salt and pepper

9. Place salmon on hot grill in 10 o'clock position for 2-3 minutes, then turn to the 2 o'clock position for an additional 2-3 minutes

10. Flip burgers and cook an additional 4-5 minutes, cover with aluminum pan (optional)

11. When salmon burgers are cooked through, place on bulkie buns and serve with miso ketchup

12. Additional suggestions for salmon burger toppings: sliced tomato, cucumber, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, or frisee

Salmon Grilling Tips

· The best cuts of salmon for grilling are fillets or 'steaks' cut to about 6 or 8 ounces. To create recipes that call for chopped salmon, simply chop fish with a knife until it resembles ground beef. (It is not recommended to place the salmon in a food processor, as it will cause the meat to puree).

· Always pre-heat the grill for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

· To help prevent salmon from sticking to grill, mix one part olive oil with one part canola oil; dip a rag or cloth in the oil and wipe grill grates. Using caution, hold rag with tongs to prevent burning yourself from flames that may flare up from oil (do not use too much oil or it will cause the grill's flame to flare up and char your fish). Note: Mixing of oils is recommended, as olive oil tends to overpower the flavor of salmon on its own.

· Spray top of salmon with cooking spray to help prevent sticking to grill. Imagining grill is a clock, place salmon on a slight bias at a 10 o'clock position. After 2 or 3 minutes of cooking, using tongs, turn the salmon to the 2 o'clock position.

· When you grill salmon that is not marinated, use tongs to turn salmon. If grilling marinated salmon, use the backside of a spatula to loosen salmon before turning it. If you try to turn salmon and it sticks to the grill don't force it that will cause salmon to tear and loose grill markings. When the salmon is ready, it will loosen itself and will be easier to turn.

· Be patient, don't keep turning or flipping the salmon, grill marks won't develop if you don't allow the salmon to cook for a few minutes on each turn or flip.

· After you flip your salmon (especially if you have a thick filet) you may want to place an aluminum pan over the top of the fish, which will help concentrate the heat on the filet, thus helping it to cook through more quickly.