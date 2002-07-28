Good Eating: Red Snapper Tartare
If you love fish, you’ll love Chef Juventino Avila’s recipe for Red Snapper Tartare.
This recipe requires 2 easy steps. The ingredients can be prepared hours ahead of time, and the dish can be put together at the last moment.
Step 1: Red Snapper
Ingredients:
½ lb diced Red Snapper
1 Haas avocado, pureed
1 Tbs. white truffle oil
Salt & pepper
Method:
Mix the red snapper, avocado and truffle oil together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Plantains
Ingredients:
1 green plantain, thinly sliced
5 cups canola oil to fry
Method:
Carefully fry the plantains in the canola oil at a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp.
Allow to cool at room temperature.
To assemble, place a dollop of pureed avocado on the bottom of a plate. Lay a plantain chip on the plate, place snapper on top, followed by more plantain chips, and more snapper on top of that.
Serves 2