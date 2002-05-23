Good Eating: Mongolian Barbecued Veal Chop

Chef Norman van Aken, of Norman's Restaurant in Coral Gate, Florida, shows you that veal can be made at home too!

Veal and Marinade

3 Cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

3/4 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced

1 shallot, peeled and minced

1 Tablespoon cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1/4 Cup Spanish sherry wine vinegar

1/8 Cup Hoisin sauce

1 1/2 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 1/2 Tablespoons rice vinegar

1 1/2 Sesame oil

1 1/2 Tablespoons plum sauce

1 1/2 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 Tablespoons honey

1 1/2 teaspoons salsa Sriracha

4 12-14 ounce veal chops

Combine all ingredients, mix well and reserve. Marinate the chops 6-12 hours covered in refrigeration.

Eggplant

12 Japanese eggplants, sliced in a fan like shape up to the tip

Kosher salt and freshly toasted and cracked black pepper, to taste

A little olive oil to flavor the eggplant and keep it from sticking to the grill.

Lettuces and Vinaigrette

6 small handfuls of mesclun lettuces washed and kept cool on toweling.

5 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon mirin

1/3 Cup canola oil.

10 1 inch piece of ginger peeled and minced fine.

Kosher salt and freshly toasted and cracked black pepper, to taste.

Method:

Mix all the vinaigrette ingredients together. Reserve covered and chilled.

Remove the chops from the marinade and grill them to the desired temperature.

Grill the eggplant simultaneously.

Place the veal on a plate and the eggplant next to it.

Dress the lettuces with the vinaigrette and drape them over the veal chops where the meat meets the bone.