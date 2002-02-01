Good Eating: Super Bowl Tailgating Party

Andouille Sausage and Shrimp Bog

No, we did not just make up the term "bog". It is an old, Southern low-country dish that makes a hearty one-pot meal easily eaten while sitting on the couch watching "the game". In honor of Supperbowl XXXVI's host city, New Orleans, we are making this bog with spicy Cajun andouille sausage. Try it!

(makes 6 servings)

1 ½ cups uncooked long grain rice

½ pound andouille sausage, finely diced

2 medium onions, finely diced

1 green bell pepper, finely diced

2 stalks of celery, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

4 cups of good chicken or fish stock, or a mixture of the two

¾ cup of drained, diced canned tomatoes

2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined keeping the shells**

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

1 bunch of scallions, green part only, sliced finely

Salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Add the andoullie and cook gently for about 3 minutes until the fat starts to render and the sausage begins to brown.

Add the onions, celery, pepper and garlic and sauté until the vegetables begin to soften, about 2 minutes.

Add the rice and stir well to coat the grains with the fat.

Add the stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil.

Turn down immediately to a simmer, cover and cook for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes check the pot. The rice should be cooked and there should still be a bit of extra broth in the pot. If the bog seems dry, add a cup or so of stock and bring back to a simmer.

Add the shrimp, stir well and cover for about 5 to 7 minutes.

Check for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper.

Serve in big, warm bowls and garnish with the chopped scallions.

** A nice trick here is to buy a good canned chicken broth and add the shrimp shells to it and simmer for 20 minutes before starting the dish. Strain out the shells and you have an extra super stock.

The Huddle Café's Buffalo Wings

(Serves 6-8)

Wings:

5 lbs. Large disjointed chicken wings

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

Sauce:

2 cups hot sauce such as Franks red hot or Tabasco

1 stick butter

2 bay leaves

Melt together on a low flame & keep warm

Rinse the wings in cold water and pat dry.

Toss the wings with the oil and salt.

Place, uncrowded on a cookie sheet in a pre-heated 425-degree oven.

Roast until browned and crispy (about 20 minutes).

Scrape the wings off the cookie sheet, discard excess fat, and toss with the sauce.

Place back on sheet and return to the oven for 2 minutes to glaze.

Serve with celery sticks, blue cheese dressing and plenty of napkins. A cold one wouldn't hurt.

Butter & Bourbon Bananas over Vanilla Ice Cream

Similar to Bananas Foster, a Big Easy favorite, Bourbon replaces rum and banana liquor for a truly southern flavor. If you wish to serve this to kids, replace the bourbon with fruit juice. They’ll love it!

3 bananas, cut into ¼ inch slices

½ stick of butter

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 oz..of bourbon

1 pint great vanilla ice cream

Heat a heavy sauté pan over medium heat.

Add the butter and cook until it stops sizzling.

Add the brown sugar and melt.

Add the bananas and toss well.

Cook bananas for about 45 seconds.

Add bourbon & flame.

Pour over ice cream and call the ambulance.