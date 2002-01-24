Good Eating: Slow-roasted Salmon

Crisco chef Jimmy Gherardi, drops by with his recipe for the grand tasting sponsored by Crisco to benefit the Windows of Hope Family Relief Fund.

(serves 4)

4 Center Cut, Boneless, Skinless Salmon Fillets

Crisco Cooking Spray

Salt and Pepper

Spray a baking pan with Crisco Cooking Spray place the salmon in the pan and spray the fish with Crisco Cooking Spray, season with salt and pepper.

Place in a preheated 180 degree oven for about 25-30 minutes, until the fish is just cooked and translucent.

Roast longer if you like it more well done.

Pistachio Pesto

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves

3-4 Garlic cloves, cut into pieces

1/2 cup shelled, roasted pistachio nuts

1/4 cup Crisco Canola Oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

Place the basil, nuts, Crisco Canola Oil, salt, and pepper in a food processor fitted with the metal blade or in a blender and puree.

Stop and scrape the sides down two or three times to puree evenly.

Add the cheese and process about 10 to 15 seconds.

Do not over process, the pesto should have texture.

Sweet Sake Wasabi Oil

(Makes about 1 cup)

1/2 cup Wasabi powder

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons Sake

1/2 cup Crisco Canola Oil

In a bowl combine the Wasabi powder and sugar and whisk together to blend well.

Gradually whisk in the water and Sake.

Blend very well.

Whisk in the Crisco Canola Oil and let stand about 30 minutes.

Whisk well to blend before using.

Enjoy!

Tunisian Carrot Mash

1 and 1/2 pounds Carrots, peeled and cut into small pieces

2-3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper

Place the carrots in a pot with salted water, bring to a boil and cook until they are very tender. Drain well.

Place carrots in a bowl and mash.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Enjoy!