The amazing new models of Monterey Car Week

The annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and associated auctions in Monterey, Calif., are all about classic and collector cars, but automakers have taken to using the events to introducing high-end new models. Here are a few from the classy class of 2018.

Bugatti Divo The Divo is a lighter, higher-downforce version of the Chiron that features outrageous bodywork and was developed to be faster around a twisty track, rather than a straight line, where it tops out at 236 mph compared to the Chiron's 261 mph top speed. Its price is much higher, however, up from the Chiron's $3 million to $5.8 million. It really doesn't matter to you, unfortunatlely, because the 40 that Bugatti will build are already sold out. (Bugatti) bugatti-divo

BMW Z4 BMW's first collaboration with Toyota will also spawn a new Supra, but the Z4 M40i First Edition is all Bimmer. The rear wheel-drive roadster is powered by a 340 hp 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six and will provide seating for two when it goes on sale next spring. (BMW) bmw-z4

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ The King of the Ring has some pretty snazzy clothes. Lamborghini's new powered-up version of the Aventador features a 770 hp 6.5-liter V12, all-wheel-drive, all-wheel-steering and an active aerodynamic system that incorporates movable flaps into the bodywork that automatically adjust as you drive. A camoflagued prototype set the production lap record at Germany's 13-mile-long Nurburgring race track, and Lamborghini will sell 900 of them at $518,000 for anyone interested in trying to repeat the feat. (Lamborghini) lamborghini-aventador-svj

Audi PB 18 e-tron The PB18 isn't a production car, it's a concept, but boy what an idea. It's a 600 hp electric with three motors and a driver's seat module that can shift to the center of the car for high performance track driving. There's room for a passenger when its in its road configuration, however, and cargo area under its wagonesque roof. Audi says it has a range of 310 miles per charge and can accellerate to 60 mph in 2 seconds. (Audi) audi-pb-18-e-tron

Jaguar E-Type Zero What's old is very new. Jaguar has announced plans to offer classic E-Types that are rebuilt and retrofitted with an all-electric drivetrain. Prince Harry drove a prototytpe on his wedding day, and the production versions will be available in 2020 for a price around $400,000 with specifications to follow. (Jaguar) jaguar-e-type-zero