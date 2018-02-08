2018 Chicago Auto Show new car debuts

2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Toyota is amping up the performance of its Tacoma TRD Pro off-raod pickup with a set of 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks that should help it compete better with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 , while adding an class exclusive snorkel air intake that allows it to breath cleaner air when the dirt starts kicking up. (Toyota) 2019-toyota-tacoma-trd-pro

2019 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro The Tacoma TRD Pro also gets a set of Fox shocks, plus a lifted suspension, increased wheel travel and plenty of TRD Pro styling tweaks. (Toyota) 2019-toyota-tundra-trd-pro

2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro The 4Runner TRD Pro features similar suspension tweaks to the pickups and takes advantage of its longer roof with a rugged roof rack. (Toyota) 2019-toyota-4runner-trd-pro

Subaru 50th Anniversary lineup Subaru of America is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a lineup of special edition cars that feature commemoratve badges and, unique Heritage Blue paint, satin trim and silver stitching and seatbelts. (No, we're not sure why they didn't go with gold.) It's only building 1,050 each of Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy and Outback, and a combined 1,050 of the high performance STI, WRX and BRZ models. (Subaru) subaru-50th-anniversary-lineup

2019 Ford Transit Connect Ford is updating its commercial-focused Transit Connect minivan with fresh styling, new technology that includes automatic emergency braking and its first diesel engine. The diesel is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that Ford says will get at least 30 mpg. A new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine will also be available, both motors match to an 8-speed automatic transmission. (Ford) 2019-ford-transit-connect

2019 Volkswagen Arteon Volkswagen is finally replacing the CC four-door "coupe" it launched a decade ago with an all-new model called the Arteon. Positioned as a premium performance model, the Arteon is powered by a 268 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and available with the latest driver assistance technology. (VW) 2019-volkswagen-arteon

2018 Fiat 500 and 500 Abarth Fiat is looking to rev up sales of its 500 minicar with an all-turbocharged lineup for 2018. (That is if you don't count the battery-powered 500e, which is only sold in Calfornia and Oregon.) Entry level gas burners will come with a 135 hp 1.4-liter four-cylinder, while the extra-sporty 500 Abarth gets a 160 hp version of the same. (Fiat) 2018-fiat-500-and-500-abarth