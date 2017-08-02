Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle and music festival at the Neuhardenberg airport near Berlin, Germany. Men weren't allowed into the weekend event until a Sunday farewell brunch.
Participants prepare for a motorbike race at a women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany, July 29, 2017
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Applying make-up before the race
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
A participant poses during a motorbike race at the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg, Germany
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Participants head to the starting line
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Participants wait for the start
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Participants riding during the race
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Racing in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Paticpants in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
Participants ride motorbikes during a ride out at the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg, Germany
(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)
