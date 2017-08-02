Women-only motorcycle rally

Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle and music festival at the Neuhardenberg airport near Berlin, Germany. Men weren't allowed into the weekend event until a Sunday farewell brunch.

Participants prepare for a motorbike race at a women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany, July 29, 2017 (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) participants-prepare-for-a-motorbike-race-at-a-women-only-petrolettes-motorcycle-festival-in-neuhardenberg-near-berlin,-germany,-july-29,-2017

Applying make-up before the race (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) applying-make-up-before-the-race

A participant poses during a motorbike race at the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg, Germany (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) a-participant-poses-during-a-motorbike-race-at-the-women-only-petrolettes-motorcycle-festival-in-neuhardenberg,-germany

Participants head to the starting line (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) participants-head-to-the-starting-line

Participants wait for the start (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) participants-wait-for-the-start

Participants riding during the race (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) participants-riding-during-the-race

Racing in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) racing-in-the-women-only-petrolettes-motorcycle-festival-in-neuhardenberg-near-berlin,-germany

Paticpants in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival (REUTERS/Stefanie Loos) paticpants-in-the-women-only-petrolettes-motorcycle-festival