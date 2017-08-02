Fox News
Women-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle and music festival at the Neuhardenberg airport near Berlin, Germany. Men weren't allowed into the weekend event until a Sunday farewell brunch.
Participants prepare for a motorbike race at a women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany, July 29, 2017

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Applying make-up before the race

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

A participant poses during a motorbike race at the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg, Germany

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Participants head to the starting line

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Participants wait for the start

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Participants riding during the race

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Racing in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Paticpants in the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

Participants ride motorbikes during a ride out at the women-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg, Germany

(REUTERS/Stefanie Loos)

