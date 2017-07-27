Ford pickup turns 100
">
Century of Ford trucks
Ford's pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in America for the past 40 years, but it's been building them a lot longer than that.
(iStock/Ford)
century-of-ford-trucks
Model TT
It wasn't long after its launch in 1913 that people started turning the Model T into a pickup, but on July 27 1917 Ford introduced a version specifically engineered for the purpose: The Model TT.
Initially sold only as a cab chassis, the Model TT had a beefed up frame capable of carrying one ton and cost $600, about $12,000 in today's money.
(Ford)
model-tt
Model AA
Ford knew it had a good thing going, so when it replaced the Model T with the Model A it also introduced the Model AA truck, which was rated at 1.5-tons and had a four-cylinder engine with a whopping 40 hp.
(Barrett-Jackson)
model-aa
Model 50
Ford's truck started to become even more distinctive from its cars in 1935, and more powerful with the adpotion of its new Flathead V8 engine.
(Ford)
model-50
F-1
The first true F-Series went on sale in 1948 and post-war America couldn't get enough of them. Since then Ford has sold over 40 million F-Series trucks, making it the best-selling American vehicle of all time.
(Ford)
f-1
F-100
The second-generation F-Series arrived in 1953 with a new name, F-100, and its first 3-speed automatic transmission. Today, the F-150 is avaialble with a 10-speed, and you can't even buy one with a manual. In 1954 it switched from the tried and true flathead V8 to the overhead valve V8 that'd been used in Ford cars since 1952.
(Ford)
f-100
1965 F-Series
In 1965 Ford added a revolutionary Twin I-Beam independent front suspension to its rear-wheel-drive pickups to improve their ride and handling, making them even more suitable for everyday use. Fifteen years later 4x4s would follow suit with an idependent front suspension.
(Ford)
1965-f-series
F-150
Ford added the F-150 model in 1975 and a year later the F-Series became the best-selling truck in America. In 1980 it would become the best selling vehicle of all, and has been ever since.
(Ford)
f-150
F-150 SVT Lightning
Performance pickups are common these days, but the 1993 F-150 SVT Lightning was Ford's first. The street-tuned machine was developed with input from F1 legend Jackie Stewart and powered by a then-impressive 240 hp 5.8-liter V8. (The least-powerful V6 today has 282 hp.)
(Ford)
f-150-svt-lightning
10th-generation F-150
As more and more buyers started to use their trucks for personal use, Ford rolled out the most car-like version yet in 1997 with a comfortable cabin and aerodynamic body.
(Ford)
10th-generation-f-150
Aluminum F-150
Ford went all-in with its most important vehicle in 2015 when it swtiched the light duty F-150 to a radical, lightweight all-aluminum body. Super Duty models would follow in 2017.
(Ford)
aluminum-f-150
F-150 Raptor
It's a safe bet that Henry Ford never imagined a vehicle like the F-150 Raptor
, but a cenutry after that first Model TT was built you can buy a Ford pickup with a 450 hp twin-turbocharged V6 that can fly.
(Ford)
f-150-raptor