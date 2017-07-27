Ford pickup turns 100

">

Century of Ford trucks Ford's pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in America for the past 40 years, but it's been building them a lot longer than that. (iStock/Ford) century-of-ford-trucks

Model TT It wasn't long after its launch in 1913 that people started turning the Model T into a pickup, but on July 27 1917 Ford introduced a version specifically engineered for the purpose: The Model TT. Initially sold only as a cab chassis, the Model TT had a beefed up frame capable of carrying one ton and cost $600, about $12,000 in today's money. (Ford) model-tt

Model AA Ford knew it had a good thing going, so when it replaced the Model T with the Model A it also introduced the Model AA truck, which was rated at 1.5-tons and had a four-cylinder engine with a whopping 40 hp. (Barrett-Jackson) model-aa

Model 50 Ford's truck started to become even more distinctive from its cars in 1935, and more powerful with the adpotion of its new Flathead V8 engine. (Ford) model-50

F-1 The first true F-Series went on sale in 1948 and post-war America couldn't get enough of them. Since then Ford has sold over 40 million F-Series trucks, making it the best-selling American vehicle of all time. (Ford) f-1

F-100 The second-generation F-Series arrived in 1953 with a new name, F-100, and its first 3-speed automatic transmission. Today, the F-150 is avaialble with a 10-speed, and you can't even buy one with a manual. In 1954 it switched from the tried and true flathead V8 to the overhead valve V8 that'd been used in Ford cars since 1952. (Ford) f-100

1965 F-Series In 1965 Ford added a revolutionary Twin I-Beam independent front suspension to its rear-wheel-drive pickups to improve their ride and handling, making them even more suitable for everyday use. Fifteen years later 4x4s would follow suit with an idependent front suspension. (Ford) 1965-f-series

F-150 Ford added the F-150 model in 1975 and a year later the F-Series became the best-selling truck in America. In 1980 it would become the best selling vehicle of all, and has been ever since. (Ford) f-150

F-150 SVT Lightning Performance pickups are common these days, but the 1993 F-150 SVT Lightning was Ford's first. The street-tuned machine was developed with input from F1 legend Jackie Stewart and powered by a then-impressive 240 hp 5.8-liter V8. (The least-powerful V6 today has 282 hp.) (Ford) f-150-svt-lightning

10th-generation F-150 As more and more buyers started to use their trucks for personal use, Ford rolled out the most car-like version yet in 1997 with a comfortable cabin and aerodynamic body. (Ford) 10th-generation-f-150

Aluminum F-150 Ford went all-in with its most important vehicle in 2015 when it swtiched the light duty F-150 to a radical, lightweight all-aluminum body. Super Duty models would follow in 2017. (Ford) aluminum-f-150