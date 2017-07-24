Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Classics

The Ennstal classic car rally in Austria
Participants drive their cars in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Participants in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria July 20, 2017

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Passing cows on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

A classic Mercedes on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

On the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

A classic Porsche

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Making the climb in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The Ennstal classic old-timer rally in Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Spectacular mountain views on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

A participant on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Looking for a ride during the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The Ennstal classic car rally in Austria

Participants drive their cars in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass

More From Our Sponsors