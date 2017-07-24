The Ennstal classic car rally in Austria
Participants drive their cars in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass
Participants in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria July 20, 2017
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Passing cows on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
A classic Mercedes on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
On the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
A classic Porsche
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Making the climb in the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
The Ennstal classic old-timer rally in Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Spectacular mountain views on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
A participant on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Looking for a ride during the Ennstal classic old-timer rally on the road to Soelkpass, Austria
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
