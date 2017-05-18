The world's most amazing garage is hidden under a beach
The sandy dunes of the Dutch town of Katwijk aren't all they appear to be.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
When the seaside Dutch town of Katwijk needed to build new dike and water defense system, it had an idea.
(IPI)
-
Instead of putting in another unsightly surface parking lot for beachgoers, it intergrated one into the dunes.
(IPI)
-
Cars can enter at either end.
(IPI)
-
They park conventionally inside, but wells for spiral staircases and elevators allow natrual light to enter and provide direct access to the paths above.
(IPI)
-
The main entrances are covered in sand and flora to help them blend in with the scenery.
(IPI)
-
Smaller ones mimic windblown dunes while minimally impeding the view of the sea.
(IPI)
-
The $16 million dollar project has garnered several design accolades, and just won the International Parking Institute's Award of Excellence for Architectural Achievement.
(IPI)
-