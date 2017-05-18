The world's most amazing garage is hidden under a beach

The sandy dunes of the Dutch town of Katwijk aren't all they appear to be.

When the seaside Dutch town of Katwijk needed to build new dike and water defense system, it had an idea.

Instead of putting in another unsightly surface parking lot for beachgoers, it intergrated one into the dunes.

Cars can enter at either end.

They park conventionally inside, but wells for spiral staircases and elevators allow natrual light to enter and provide direct access to the paths above.

The main entrances are covered in sand and flora to help them blend in with the scenery.

Smaller ones mimic windblown dunes while minimally impeding the view of the sea.