Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Cargo electric van delivers the goods with retro style

Volkswagen’s work truck of the future has a very retro look.

The I.D. Buzz Cargo is a commercial panel van version of the automaker’s upcoming Microbus-inspired electric minivan, which is set to go on sale by 2022.

The Cargo model may hit the road a year before that, VW says, with a three-passenger front bench seat, a likely range of over 200 miles and the ability to charge to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. There’s also a solar panel on the roof that’s good for generating up to 10 miles worth of electricity each day.

Inside it’s equipped with a cargo tracking system with the ability to identify and illuminate whatever the operator is looking for in order to improve efficiency.

That is if there is an operator. VW has promised to introduce a fully self-driving version of the I.D. Buzz at some point, although not likely at launch.

Passenger versions will offer seating for eight and a range of over 300 miles per charge.

Expected pricing for the I.D. Buzz has not been revealed. It will fill the nostalgia slot in the company’s lineup after the VW Beetle ends production next year.

