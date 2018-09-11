Possible one of a kind 1968 Pontiac GTO listed on Craigslist after 15 years in storage

Someone may have gotten the deal of a lifetime.

A dusty 1968 Pontiac GTO that had been sitting in storage near Nashville for 15 years sold this week on Craigslist for $15,500, but it could be worth much more than that.

The car garnered national attention when it was featured on BarnFinds.com, but the seller tells Fox News he’d already gotten hundreds of inquiries and closed a sale the day before the story went up.

Randy, who’s maintained a large collection of muscle cars over the years, traded three 1966 GTOs for this one back in 2000 and enjoyed driving it until a personal matter led to it being put away in 2003.

He says it’s pretty much all original, including the high output 400 CID engine. Of the 77,000 built that year, only about 10,000 GTOs had the H.O. motor, and just 2,108 were optioned with a chrome bumper, according to BarnFinds.com.

That combination along with a 4-speed transmission, rally wheels, Rally gauges, hood tach, power windows, front disc brakes, ride and handling suspension and factory side trim (all confirmed by a window sticker and build sheet provided to Fox News) make it a pretty rare car. But there’s one more feature that may make it truly unique.

The car is painted Windward blue, which wasn’t an option on the GTO until 1969. The previous owner told Randy that the car was ordered so late in the model year that he was able to get it as a special order color, which means the car is likely the only one ever configured exactly like it. Unfortunately, there’s no comprehensive database of production numbers by color available for that year.

Randy was clearing out space and looking to make a sale, but knew he could probably get more than let it go for. Perfectly-restored 1968 GTOs can sell for over $50,000, but if this one truly is one of a kind, there’s no telling how much green that blue paint is worth.

