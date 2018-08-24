Hoard of 15 Chrysler TCs hits Craigslist for one low price

The Chrysler TC by Maserati was one of Lee Iacocca’s rare miscalculations.

The idea to combine a Chrysler K-Car chassis with a Maserati body and sell it for over $30,000 just didn’t add up. The Italian-American luxury car lived a short three years from 1989 to 1991 and remains ridiculed and largely unloved today.

But not by Jim.

The Craigslist seller from Anderson, Ind., has amassed a collection of 15 TCs, encompassing every color and configuration ever made. And they’re all up for sale for $25,000. Total.

Jim told Hagerty that he fell for the car because he’s a snowbird who spends his winters in Florida, and the convertible TC was perfect as it also came with a removable hardtop that made the car more suitable for the more inclement Indiana weather when he was using it there.

Eventually, he bought one for each location, then started added ones in different colors and with all of the different engines and transmissions available, until he had a full set.

But Jim has now realized you can have too much of a good[?] thing and has decided it’s time to clean out the garage, driveway and, from the looks of things, the yard.

Not all of them are in great shape. Most are worn or damaged in some way, but there are a couple that look pretty good. Market prices for working TCs run from about $3,000 to $15,000, according to Hagerty.

