Suspected drunk driver wrecks 5-seat car with 10 occupants in it

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he crashed a five seat car with 10 occupants, including seven children.

The accident happened in Kingstanding, U.K., on Friday night when the 38-year-old drove the Citroen Picasso into two parked cars, totaling the vehicle.

According to Birmingham Live, three passengers were taken to the hospital, but none suffered serious injuries.

An eyewitness told the news outlet that a three-year-old was wedged between the seats.

A parent of one of the children posted to the fire department’s Facebook page that her child was also an unwilling occupant.

"My son was one of them in the car,” she wrote. “He didn’t want to get in. But was encouraged to get in. Bear in mind they are still just children. My son is only 13.

"He took my son in this car,” another posted. “Words can not describe how I feel at this moment I'm just so thankful he's alive - so f***** angry."

Authorities have not yet disclosed all of the circumstances that led to the incident.