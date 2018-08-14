Soccer star Mohamed Salah spotted texting while driving, police investigating

Police in England are investigating a viral video that shows Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah texting while driving.

The clip was shot by fans as the Liverpool F.C. striker was heading home on Sunday after scoring the first goal in his from his team’s 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

In it, Salah can be seen using a smartphone with both hands as his Mercedes-Benz is stuck in traffic and crowded by fans clamoring for attention and asking for photos, before the road clears and he pulls away.

Upon learning of the video’s existence, the team informed the local authorities who said via Twitter on Monday that it had "been passed on to the relevant department."

Liverpool management also confirmed that it had spoken to Salah and that it was dealing with the situation internally, but that neither it nor the player will comment further at this time, Metro reported.

Texting while driving carries a maximum fine of £1,000 and can result in a suspended license in England, according to The Sun.

The 26-year-old Salah rose to superstardom last season when he led the English Premier League with a record-breaking 32 goals and took his team to the Champion’s League Final, where he was injured during a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.