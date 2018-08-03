Kim Kardashian's used Range Rover stirred a frenzy, sold first day

Just ten hours after it was revealed that Kim Kardashian‘s customized 2015 Land Rover Range Rover V8 was on the market, Page Six has confirmed that the car has been sold.

The Rosso Corsa dealership in Laguna Hills, Calif., told us on Friday that the vehicle, which was going for $85,880, was purchased.

We’re told that hours after TMZ reported that the car was for sale, the owner of the dealership was flooded with calls and emails.

The car was priced in line with market, and was not increased based off the fact it used to belong to Kardashian, though an employee joked, “We should have charged more!”

We’re told the car was brought in last Friday and was cleaned and detailed before it hit the lot.

According to Rosso Corsa’s website, the car was originally sold for $151,000 and has over $20,000 of custom work. The car had 35,507 miles on it.