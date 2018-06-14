Teen gets head stuck in exhaust pipe at country music festival

A Minnesota teen had an exhausting ordeal at a country music concert this past weekend when she got her head stuck in the tailpipe of a pickup truck. And, yes, alcohol was involved.

A Facebook video that’s been viewed millions of times shows 19-year-old Kaitlin Strom sitting on the ground at the Winstock Music Festival with her head inside of an oversized diesel exhaust pipe, as emergency crews prepare to use a circular saw to cut her free.

“We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe and I was like, ‘Hey, my head could probably fit in that, so I tried it. It did fit, but it didn’t want to come back out,” Strom told the Hutchinson Leader.

Strom said she was trapped for about 45 minutes and just tried to stay calm before the fire department was able to get her out. She didn’t say how much alcohol she consumed prior to the incident, but police cited her for underage drinking.

On the bright side, the pickup belonged to Tom Wold, who owns a custom truck building company, and he didn’t ask her to cover the damage.

“I did not have to pay for anything like that, because he was absolutely wonderful,” Strom said.