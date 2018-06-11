Security camera catches unlicensed Corvette driver crashing into Russian pawn shop

An unlicensed driver will likely continue to be one after smashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a pawn shop in Russia.

Security camera footage shows the young man’s car striking a sedan that had cut across its lane, then sliding into the stairway entrance of a building, on which two people are standing.

The uninjured bystanders can be seen rushing to the driver’s aid, and helping him get out of the window of his damaged vehicle. Emergency crews and an ambulance arrive on the scene a few minutes later.

While the Corvette driver was unharmed, the occupant of the sedan had to be taken to the hospital, according to local media reports.

The wreck occurred in the eastern Russia city of Tala.

