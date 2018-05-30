Expand / Collapse search
Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into California police car

No officers were in the cruiser during the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach.

Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California.

Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach. He says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.

The cruiser was forced partially onto the sidewalk during the crash.  (Laguna Beach Police Department via AP)

Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.