Fiat Chrysler recalling 4.8 million vehicles, says do not use cruise control

Fiat Chrysler is warning drivers of 4.8 million of its vehicles to not use their cruise control feature until they get a software update under recall because they may not be able to turn it off.

The automaker has discovered that in certain situations a short circuit can make it impossible to cancel the system while the vehicle is moving. However, it said that the sequence of events that would lead situation is unlikely to occur. If it does, a heavy application of the brakes should be enough to stop the vehicle, with or without shifting into neutral, which will also mitigate the problem.

Fiat Chrysler said that accidents or injuries have been linked to the issue, and that the system can be canceled by shifting into park when the vehicle is stationary.

Fifteen vehicles from the 2014 to 2018 model years are affected, including the popular Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Wrangler SUV. Recall notices are expected to go out as early as next week.

The full list of affected vehicles follows:

2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV

2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

