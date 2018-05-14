Chris Hemsworth gets racy gig...as Indy 500 starter

Indycar is counting on the “god of thunder” to help it make some noise at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Memorial Day weekend, when Thor waves the green flag at the Indy 500.

(Just don’t bring any rain, please.)

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the hammer-wielding Asgardian in the “Avengers” film franchise, has been named honorary starter for the 102nd running of the so-called "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Hemsworth is a brand ambassador for Indycar sponsor Tag Heuer, and the “Avengers” films are produced by Disney, which owns ABC, the network broadcasting the race, so there’s plenty of synergy to go around.

It won’t be Hemsworth’s first connection to racing, either. The Australian actor portrayed British Formula One racing legend James Hunt in the 2013 Ron Howard-directed film “Rush.” Unfortunately, Hunt didn’t hold Indy racing in very high regard, once calling it “club racing” compared to Formula One.

Howard’s latest film, the Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” also happens to be opening the weekend of the race, which is surely just a bizarre coincidence.

