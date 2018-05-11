Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Classics

Reggie Jackson's car auction is a home run

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
jakcson

 (Mecum/Reuters)

Baseball great Reggie Jackson may be known as “Mr. October,” but he’s going to be hoping May is a good month for him, as he sends 19 of his classic cars across the block at the Mecum auction in Indianapolis next week.

The hall of famer is a world-renowned collector, and runs an online marketplace called Reggie’s Garage that deals in hard to find parts.

camaro

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z28  (Mecum)

The mostly-Chevrolet lineup heading to Indiana includes a rare 1967 Camaro Z28 valued at $200,000 and a 1966 Corvette Coupe 427/425 hp worth $225,000.

gto

Mecum  (1965 Pontiac GTO)

A 1965 Pontiac GTO is the only car not from the bowtie brand on offer, and is expected to go for up to $100,000.

yenk

1969 Yenko Chevelle  (Mecum)

An original 1970 Chevelle LS6 is the newest and most powerful car, but the most valuable is a 1969 Yenko Chevelle that could bring the hammer down at $300,000 or more.

57

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible  (Mecum)

There’s also a restored 1957 Chevrolet 150 and a color-matched Bel Air convertible from the same year, if the oldies are more your thing.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu