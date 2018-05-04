Waymo autonomous vehicle involved in crash in Arizona

Less than two months after a self-driving Uber struck and killed a pedestrian, police in Arizona are investigating another autonomous car crash, this time involving a vehicle operated by Google-owned Waymo.

Chandler Police say the accident happened around noon Friday, when a driver heading eastbound in a Honda sedan swerved to avoid a vehicle and drove into the westbound lanes of Chandler Blvd., where it struck the Waymo minivan. The Waymo was reportedly travelling at a slow speed and in autonomous mode with an occupant in the driver’s seat.

Chandler Police say injuries were minor and that both the Waymo and Honda were towed from the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

This comes after a woman, Elain Herzberg, was fatally hit by an Uber vehicle that was in autonomous mode in Tempe, Arizona in March 2018.

Uber settled with Herzberg's family for an undisclosed amount, but was suspended from testing its self-driving cars in the state as a probe into the accident continues.