The trucks and cars most likely to go 200,000 miles and beyond

A sweeping analysis of auto sales suggests SUVs are the longest-lasting vehicles on the road.

Automotive marketplace iSeeCars.com looked at 13.5 million car sales that occurred in 2017 and listed the 10 models that had the highest percentage of examples trading hands with 200,000 miles on their odometers.

The Toyota Sequioa topped the list with 6.6 percent racking up at least that many miles, followed by the Ford Expedition at 5.6 percent and the Chevrolet suburban with 5.2 percent. All told, body-on-frame SUVs took seven of the top 10 spots, which were rounded out with one sedan, one pickup and one minivan. Here’s the full list:

Toyota Sequoia - 6.6

Ford Expedition - 5.4

Chevrolet Suburban - 5.2

Toyota 4Runner - 4.2

GMC Yukon XL - 3.9

Chevrolet Tahoe - 3.8

GMC Yukon - 2.8

Toyota Tacoma - 2.6

Toyota Avalon - 2.4

Honda Odyssey - 2.4

The overall average was 1.2 percent, and the top 10 vehicles excluding trucks were all sedans and minivans:

Toyota Avalon - 2.4

Honda Odyssey - 2.4

Honda Accord - 2.0

Ford Taurus - 1.8

Toyota Sienna - 1.7

Toyota Camry - 1.5

Chevrolet Impala - 1.5

Toyota Prius - 1.3

Nissan Maxima - 1.3

Chrysler Pacifica - 1.3

Only .1 percent of vehicles were able to make it to 300,000 miles, but the trucks topped that list as well, with .3 percent of Toyota 4Runners hitting that mark. The Suburban, Sequoia, Expedition and Tacoma all tied for second at .2 percent.

Of course, just because a vehicle is relatively immortal doesn’t mean it doesn’t need a little help along the way. A recent survey conducted by Consumer Reports pegged the cars and trucks most likely to reach 200,000 miles without any major repairs and the results had a few familiar names from the iSeeCars.com list:

Toyota Camry

Honda Accord

Toyota Prius

Honda CR-V

Toyota Sienna

Honda Civic

Toyota Corolla

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota Highlander

Ford F-150