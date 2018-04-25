BMW iX3 electric SUV concept previews upcoming Tesla-fighter

BMW will be taking on Tesla in stealth mode, if its new electric vehicle concept is anything to go by.

The iX3 debuting at the Beijing Motor Show is a battery-powered SUV is an evolution of the brand’s popular X3, with a distinctive grille and bodywork modifications.

BMW says it has a 270 hp motor, which is stronger than the standard X3’s, and a range of 249 miles per charge.

Critically, BMW claims it can be charged in just 30 minutes at a 150 kWh charging station, which is on par, if not faster than a Tesla Model X using the automaker’s proprietary Supercharger network.

A production version of the iX3 is set to go on sale for 2020, and will be one of 25 all-electric models BMW will introduce by 2025.

