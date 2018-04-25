Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Electric

BMW iX3 electric SUV concept previews upcoming Tesla-fighter

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
bmw

 (BMW)

BMW will be taking on Tesla in stealth mode, if its new electric vehicle concept is anything to go by.

The iX3 debuting at the Beijing Motor Show is a battery-powered SUV is an evolution of the brand’s popular X3, with a distinctive grille and bodywork modifications.

BMW says it has a 270 hp motor, which is stronger than the standard X3’s, and a range of 249 miles per charge.

bmw

 (BMW)

Critically, BMW claims it can be charged in just 30 minutes at a 150 kWh charging station, which is on par, if not faster than a Tesla Model X using the automaker’s proprietary Supercharger network.

A production version of the iX3 is set to go on sale for 2020, and will be one of 25 all-electric models BMW will introduce by 2025.

SECRETS OF JAGUAR'S ELECTRIC iPACE SUV:

Jaguar design director Ian Callum has designed a lot of cars in his career, but never one like the I-Pace, the brand's first electric car. He tells Fox News Autos why it looks the way it does.

 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu