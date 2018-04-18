Expand / Collapse search
Cadillac

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen replaced by GM veteran Steve Carlisle

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac was slow to enter the fast-growing compact SUV segment but is ready to play catch up with its new XT4, which goes on sale this year.

General Motors is replacing Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen with GM Canada President Steve Carlisle, ahead of the introduction of the brand’s first small crossover.

De Nysschen came to Cadillac after stints at Infiniti and Audi, but struggled to find success with a product mix heavy with sports sedans and coupes as the luxury market shifted toward trucks and SUVs.

“We appreciate Johan’s efforts over the last four years in setting a stronger foundation for Cadillac,” said General Motors President Dan Ammann. “Looking forward, the world is changing rapidly, and, beginning with the launch of the new XT4, it is paramount that we capitalize immediately on the opportunities that arise from this rate of change. This move will further accelerate our efforts in that regard.”

Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen unveils the 2019 Cadillac XT4 compact SUV Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Cadillac House in New York, New York. The XT4 features a new 2.0L turbo engine with Active Fuel management, coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Electronic Precision Shift. The XT4 will be available in Premium Luxury and Sport (pictured here) models. The XT4 will be priced starting at $35,790 when it goes on sale in fall 2018. (Photo by Steve Fecht for Cadillac)

Johan de Nysschen introduced the XT4 in New York in March.  (Cadillac)

The XT4 unveiled at the New York International Auto Show is expected to be one of Cadillac’s top-sellers when it goes on sale later this year. It will slot into the lineup under the larger XT5, which is the brand’s most popular model by far today.

De Nysschen had announced plans to reduce the number of sedans and coupes in Cadillac showrooms, but a much-needed three-row crossover utility is still at least a year away. He also clashed with Cadillac dealers about a major overhaul of its retail network known as Project Pinnacle.

Cadillac sales have been booming in China, where they were up over 50 percent in 2017, but slipped 8 percent in the United States last year and have only recovered by that same amount through the first quarter of 2018.

De Nysschen’s departure is effective immediately, according to a GM statement. Carlisle started his career with the company as an engineer in 1982.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP GETTING NEW LIMOUSINE THIS SUMMER:

President Trump has been riding around in a very old car since he took office last year, but Fox News has learned exclusively that he'll be getting an all-new Cadillac-branded model in time to take a road trip in it this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu