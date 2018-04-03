Expand / Collapse search
Tony Stewart reaches settlement in wrongful death suit with family of Kevin Ward Jr.

The family of a race car driver fatally injured when struck by Tony Stewart's sprint car has apparently reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the former NASCAR star.

According to a notice posted in federal court records on Monday, Judge David Hurd set an April 12 settlement hearing in Utica, New York.

Kevin Ward Jr. was killed in August 2014 at Canandaigua Motorsports Park after he exited his car following a crashed into the wall lining the dirt track in upstate New York following a bump from Stewart's vehicle. Ward was walking in the direction of Stewart's car when he was struck and killed by the veteran driver.

The family claimed Stewart caused the collision by improperly maneuvering toward the victim after the race was placed under caution.

A trial had been scheduled to begin May 7.