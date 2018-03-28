Expand / Collapse search
New York Auto Show: 2019 Toyota Rav4 is a tough-looking trucklet

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2019 Toyota Rav4 is a tough looking trucklet

The Toyota Rav4 became the best selling vehicle that's not a truck last year, and the all new one kind of looks like one.

The Toyota Rav4 ended the Camry’s 14-year reign as the best-selling vehicle that’s not a pickup last year, highlighting a market-wide shift away from sedans to utility vehicles.

Now an all-new 2019 Rav4 is on the way that embraces this trend with a bold and blocky style similar to the Toyota Tacoma pickup's that makes it look even more like a truck, while retaining many of the car-like qualities that buyers find appealing.

The new Rav4 is roughly the same size as the outgoing model, and will once again be available with a choice of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine or hybrid powertrain when it goes on sale at the end of this year.

The lineup will offer a wide spectrum of trims, including an Adventure model that Toyota says will have some legitimate off-road capability courtesy of all-wheel drive equipped with a special traction management system, and a sporty hybrid with the most power in the range and a suspension tuned to give it the best handling on the street.

The standard Safety Sense system – which includes automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control that works between 0 and 110 mph -- is getting a lane tracing system that allows for hands-on self-steering between the lane markers, and can follow the car in front of it for the short moments that it loses sight of them, as long as you keep a hand touching the wheel to let it know you're paying attention.

Wi-Fi, Alexa integration and AppleCar play are all standard with the updated Entune infotainment system, and an 800-watt JBL sound system will be an option.

Pricing and full specifications will be revealed closer to the Rav4’s launch at the end of this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu