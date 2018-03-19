Hector Arana Jr. first to break 200 mph on an NHRA drag bike

Hector Arana Jr. didn’t win the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., over the weekend, but he did make history.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle racer became the first rider to break the 200 mph barrier during qualifying on Friday, seven seasons after Eddie Krawiec cracked the 199 mph mark.

make action GIFs like this at MakeaGif

Arana had set the previous record of 199.88 in 2015, and collected a $10,000 prize from Denso Auto Parts for being the first to go 200 mph.

Gainesville Raceway was also the site of the NHRA’s first 300 mph back in 1992 when the series still ran a full quarter-mile and Kenny Bernstein it 301.70 mph, also in qualifying.

Unfortunately for Arana, he was knocked out in the first elimination round of the main event on Sunday, which was won by Krawiec, who tripped the lights at the now-relatively glacial speed of 199.76 mph.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?