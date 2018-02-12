Expand / Collapse search
Ferrari flies through the air as London police seize it with crane

Ferraris often turn heads, but this one made people look up in the air.

Police in London’s ritzy Mayfair neighborhood had to use a crane to seize one of the Italian sports cars last week after discovering it was being operated without insurance, according to The Sun.

This is the moment cops in London seized a limited edition Ferrari worth half a million pounds - because its young owner didn't have car insurance. See SWNS story SWFERRARI; Stunned onlookers in posh Mayfair watched the bizarre scene unfold on Sunday afternoon as the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, one of only 499 ever made, was lifted onto a towing truck. Cops said the driver was reported on suspicion of using the expensive car, which is even more sought-after because it is one of the few with a right-hand drive, without insurance. An eyewitness said:"The young man was in a baby blue Ferrari worth probably around Â£600,000."He was driving in convoy through Mayfair with his dad who was in a Porsche 918."

The truck operator had to strap the Ferrari to the four arms of the crane.  (SWNS)

The blue convertible was suspended by four harnesses wrapped under its wheels as the crane lifted it up and onto a flatbed truck.

Amazed bystanders gathered around to watch the impromptu show and record it with their smartphones.

The Ferrari was pulled over for blocking the road, then its driver got the really bad news.  (SWNS)

The car was pulled over for blocking the road before police discovered the insurance infraction and decided to impound it.

If convicted of the offense, the driver faces six points on his license and a fine of over $400, which shouldn’t be a problem for them.

The 2015 458 Speciale Aperta is a rare model even by Ferrari standards. Only 499 were made and they’re worth well over $600,000 today, so if you can afford one, you can probably swing $400.

Then again, you should be able to pay for your insurance, too.