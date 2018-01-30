2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a real 'barn' find

next

Ram is aiming for the broad side of the barn with its new western-themed pickup.

The luxurious Laramie Longhorn version of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 features real ‘barn wood’ on the dashboard, doors and center console. There’s even a branded logo in the wood on the glove compartment cover.

Along with the planks, the interior is also trimmed with steel, chrome and nickel accents, and also features a dash top upholstered in full-grain leather and saddle bag-style map pockets.

A chrome grill, sidesteps and bumpers are standard, but there’s an RV Match Brown two-tone color option that paints the bumpers and is designed to coordinate with the paint job found on many of the most popular travel trailers.

Contrasting its cowboy style, the Laramie Longhorn will be available with all of the high-tech equipment offered on the new 1500, including its 12-inch split-screen touchscreen display.

Pricing for the new 1500 hasn’t been announced, but the outgoing Laramie Longhorn starts just under $50,000. The new trucks are scheduled to go on sale this spring.