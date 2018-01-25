Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

Full school bus slides down icy street, students unhurt

Associated Press
close
No one hurt after bus filled with students hits car. Video

School bus slides backwards down icy street in Massachusetts

No one hurt after bus filled with students hits car.

Officials in a Massachusetts town say no one was hurt when a school bus full of middle and high school students slid backward down an icy road and crashed into a stopped car.

A nearby resident captured video of the crash early Tuesday in Sutton. Neither vehicle was badly damaged, and the bus continued on to school after the crash.

Later Tuesday, a Sutton school van crashed into a pole. Two adults and a child were hospitalized after that crash.

Sutton Superintendent Theodore Friend says he consulted with other school administrators and highway officials before deciding to send the buses out. He says most main roads had been treated before the first crash, but some smaller roads had not.

MUST READ: WINTER DRIVING TIPS AND PRECAUTIONS