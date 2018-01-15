North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year revealed

The Honda Accord has won the latest battle against its archrival, the Toyota Camry.

Honda’s midsize sedan was named North American Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, ahead of the Camry and surprise second-place Kia Stinger. It was the Accord’s first win, and the first time it went head to head with the Camry for the award.

In the truck category, the Lincoln Navigator fended off a fraternal challenge from its cousin, the Ford Expedition, with the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 performance pickup splitting the cousins and keeping things close, losing to the Lincoln by just a dozen votes, 212 to 200.

Foreign brands made up all of the nominees for Utility Vehicle of the Year, with the Volvo XC60 claiming the crown ahead of the Honda Odyssey minivan and Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, the first Italian-made vehicle up for the award.