The 15 safest cars in America, according to the IIHS

Only 15 automobiles earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s updated “Top Safety Pick Plus” rating for 2018 in the organizations latest round of evaluations.

Along with performing well on crash tests, the designation now requires vehicles to have excellent headlights and be equipped with automatic emergency braking systems.

Subaru and Hyundai had the most models represented on the list, with four each. The Subaru Outback, WRX, Legacy and Impreza all making the cut, along with the Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport and the G80 and G90 sedans from Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand.

Other top-performing cars are the Kia Forte, Kia Soul, Toyota Camry, BMW 5 Series, Lincoln Continental and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a top-performing SUV.

Forty-seven vehicles earned the next-best designation of "Top Safety Pick," including 10 from Toyota and its luxury Lexus brand.

