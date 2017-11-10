Revolutionary DeltaWing race car up for sale

You can search Craigslist all day long and you won’t find a cooler used car than this one.

The original DeltaWing coupe is up for sale. The needle-nose prototype racer competed for several years on the endurance racing circuit, where it was out to prove the merits of its innovative, efficient design.

The aerodynamic, lightweight concept was first developed as a single-seat Indycar proposal that was half the weight and twice as efficient as traditional cars, but it morphed into a sports car after the series decided to stick with a more conventional design.

A modified open-top DeltaWing was then entered as an experimental car in the 2012 24 Hours of Le Mans, before this coupe version was built by Panoz-owned DeltaWing Racing to take part in what was then called the American Le Mans Series.

Weighing around 1,400 pounds, the DeltaWing has two narrow tires mounted close together in the front, a 1.9-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine in the rear and could keep the pace with heavier but more powerful cars while using less fuel and tires. Its best finish was 4th place at the 2014 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, near DeltaWing headquarters in Braselton.

Three of the cars were built and raced before rules changes for the 2017 season forced them into retirement. One of the others was destroyed in a crash at Daytona, while the last is on display in the Panoz Historic Racing Museum at the Chateau Elan Winery and Resort near Panoz headquarters, where various road cars based on the DeltaWing layout have been engineered over the years.

This one isn’t eligible to be entered in any professional racing series, but would surely get the most attention at a track day or historic event, especially wrapped in its “God Bless America” stars and stripes livery. It’s been fully refurbished and is ready to run, and comes with a full complement of spare parts for an asking price of $375,000.