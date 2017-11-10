Expand / Collapse search
The Audi RS 3 is the oddest sedan you can buy

The Audi RS3 is the only four-door car powered by a five-cylinder engine, and FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says that's not the only thing that's odd about the $54,450 high performance machine.

Do you like odd cars? If so, the Audi RS 3 is for you.

It’s the only five-cylinder four-door left in America. Powered by the same 400 hp 2.5-liter turbo featured in the TT RS coupe, it’s also one of the quickest sport sedans you can buy.

It’ll do 0-60 mph in under four seconds, and can be outfitted to hit 174 mph. The subcompact family car is equipped with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system, of course, and front tires that are wider than the rears to make the best use of it.

Few cars handle with the precision the RS 3 exhibits. Some people will find it too perfect, but there is a breed of driver who would have nothing else. For them, $55,450 is a small price to pay, and so is the seventy grand that a fully-optioned RS 3 sells for.

