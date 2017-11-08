2018 Jeep Wrangler cabin gets a retro look

next

Following its reveal of the exterior of the upcoming 2018 Jeep Wrangler last week, Jeep has released the first close-up shots of the SUVs cabin.

The use of body color inserts replaces the all-black styling of the current Wrangler’s dashboard, and hearkens back to the metal dashboards of classic Jeeps. Buttons appear to be used for most of the climate controls, and there are big glove-friendly volume and tuning knobs for the stereo. Most of this can also be handled by the UConnect system touchscreen at the top of the center stack. A second digital display in the instrument cluster is new for the Wrangler, and can provide off road information like pitch and roll.

A hefty toggle switch surrounded in a red panel is used to engage the locking differentials, and this particular Rubicon example shows the Wrangler’s new six-speed manual transmission and a manual transfer case. The 2018 Wrangler is expected to be the first to offer a full-time all-wheel-drive system as an option.

No other secrets about the Wrangler have obviously been spilled in the images, but you can expect more information to be doled out over the next few weeks ahead of its full reveal in conjunction with the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November.

