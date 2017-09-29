Expand / Collapse search
Danica Patrick pulls off impressive freestanding handstand pushup

Danica Patrick still hasn’t secured a NASCAR ride for next season, but that’s not keeping her down.

Upside down, on the other hand…

The fitness enthusiast posted a video to Instagram of her doing an set of five freestanding handstand pushups.

Ohhhh how are you ever going to be better at something if you don't practice!!!!!! I can do kipping handstand push ups against the wall for days, deficit handstand push ups, strict handstand push ups...... but freestanding, not as good at. So today I wanted to get 5 in a row. I did....and then fell out. 😜 Ego is what motivates us because it's impatient, the soul has forever and is what gives something integrity and authenticity. See, if we only do things to only get attention or make money or be liked, we will never achieve the happiness we seek. If we do things that we truly love, the ego can help motivate us to achieve soulful fulfillment. ✨ today my soul was happy with 5 reps, and an ego check fall. 😌

She wrote that doing things only to get attention or likes or money will never lead to happiness, but that she’s happy she achieved this goal. Nevertheless, the video has gotten plenty of attention and over 9,500 likes.

Now if she can just find that new sponsor money…

