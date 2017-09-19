Koala hitches a ride...underneath truck

Maybe next time he’ll stick to the trees.

The world’s luckiest Koala probably didn’t know he was about to go on the ride of his life when he climbed up into the wheel well of a 4x4 truck in Australia.

Unaware that there was a stowaway onboard, the owner of the truck took it for a 10-mile drive and didn’t realize anything was out of the ordinary until he reached his destination outside the city of Adelaide.

Once there, he heard some unusual cries and looked under the truck where he found the furry passenger. Animal rescuers were called to the scene and safely removed the marsupial from the vehicle.

"You think you've seen it all. No, I've never seen anything like that and it's absolutely incredible," said Fauna Rescue worker, Jane Brister.

The koala suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease from under the car.

"She was crying a little bit, she was a little bit shaken, she was certainly in shock but I rushed her straight to the vet," Brister said.

The koala was dubbed Kelli, after one of the firefighters who rescued her.

"Kelli's one of our fine station officers and she led the rescue crew that day and she was quite excited to have such a good outcome," said Dave Juniper of the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service.

After being cleaned up and monitored for a week, it was released back into the bush on Saturday.

"After everything she's been through, she's had so much stress and trauma, to see her just toddle off and up the tree, and currently she's found the biggest fork in the tree, she's snuggled up, she's fast asleep," Brister said.

Rescue workers say it's not unusual for koalas to seek shelter in unusual places.

