Start it up? The Rolling Stone's Keith Richards is selling his classic Ferrari 400i

Rock legend Keith Richards has spent his life on the road, but not too much of it behind the wheel of one Ferrari he’s owned for 35 years.

Richards is now offering the 1983 Ferrari 400i at an RM Sotheby's auction with just 2,254 miles (technically 3,627 km) showing on the odometer.

The GT is painted black and was one of several purchased for Richards and his bandmates in the wake of their successful ‘Tattoo You’ tour.

The 2+2 coupe with blue leather upholstery was first kept in Paris and used by Richards during the recording of the “Dirty Works” album, then shipped to the UK, where it has been used sporadically over the years and kept in mint condition.

The auction house describes it as the “cleanest, most stunningly original 400i” it’s ever seen. The 400i is just of just 422 built with a 5-speed automatic transmission and features a 315 hp 4.8-liter V12 engine.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, similar cars are worth around $60,000, but given the celebrity connection and excellent RM Sotheby’s estimates that the Ferrari could sell for $200,000 or more when it hits the block in Maranello, Italy on Sept. 9.