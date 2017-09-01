Soccer star Wayne Rooney charged with drunk driving

English soccer legend Wayne Rooney has been charged with drunk driving after being stopped by police outside Manchester early on Friday.

The Everton player was pulled over near his home in Prestbury after a night of drinking with one of his former teammates from Manchester United at several spots throughout Cheshire, according to The Sun.

The report says he was believed to be three times over the legal limit when he was spotted behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen Beetle.

Rooney was held in jail overnight and is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England's national soccer team and for Manchester United. He retired from the national team last month.

Rooney rejoined Everton, his first club, this season after 13 years at Old Trafford. He won one Champions League and five Premier League titles while at United.

England coach Gareth Southgate wanted Rooney back in the national team after his strong start at Everton, where he scored in his first two Premier League games this season. But the former England captain decided to concentrate on his club career.

Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England, and Southgate said last month he thought the striker could have a future as a coach or mentor with the national team setup.

England never made it past the quarterfinals at a major tournament with Rooney on the team, and his struggles on the international stage led many to blame him for his country's failures.

Rooney became a star at the 2004 European Championship, scoring four goals at the tournament in Portugal when he was still only 18. He broke Bobby Charlton's 45-year England scoring record in September 2015.

Although Rooney set records with England, his time with the national team was sometimes less distinguished. What turned out to be Rooney's final appearance — against Scotland in November — was followed by criticism over his late-night revelry in the team hotel.

The English Football Association said at the time that Rooney wasn't living up to his responsibilities as captain after being pictured bleary-eyed at a wedding reception at the hotel when his position in the team was already in doubt.

Erratic behavior has followed Rooney on and off the field throughout his career.

Rooney's 2006 World Cup was remembered for his red card against Portugal and then-coach Sven-Goran Eriksson urging critics: "Don't kill him, I beg you."

Rooney's fiery character flared again at the 2010 World Cup when he sarcastically sneered into a camera after a draw with Algeria: "Nice to see the home fans boo you. That's what you call loyal supporters."

In three appearances at World Cups, Rooney only managed one goal — in 2014, when England was eliminated in the group stage in Brazil. Further embarrassment came two years later when England was eliminated by Iceland in the last 16 at Euro 2016 — the only game in which Rooney scored at the tournament in France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report