Motorcycles
Instagram's 'sexiest motorcyclist' killed in street racing crash
A female biker dubbed Russia’s sexiest motorcyclist has been killed in a horror crash while racing down a motorway.
Olga Pronina was racing through the city of Vladivostok in Russia when she lost control of her BMW motorcycle and ploughed into a side railing on Monday evening.
The 40-year-old mum-of-one, who was known as Monika to her legion of fans on Instagram, was thrown from the bike and died before the emergency services could reach her.
The daring brunette who had over 150,000 followers on the social media site was described by friends as an adrenaline junkie who loved riding at high-speed.
In one of her last videos posted on Instagram last month, the thrill-chasing biker – who also worked as a hairdresser – is seen straddling a motorcycle sideways and drinking from a straw while riding at high-speed.
And she warned her followers: “By the way, doing 250kmph and holding one hand is very uncomfortable. I do not recommend. But I got my adrenaline dose.”
According to local reports, Olga had clocked up dozens of speeding offences.
Shocked pal Eduard Hasanov told local media: “She was breaching every rule of safety and riding at high-speed pretty often. Her death is incredibly tragic.”