Instagram's 'sexiest motorcyclist' killed in street racing crash

A post shared by @monika9422 on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

A female biker dubbed Russia’s sexiest motorcyclist has been killed in a horror crash while racing down a motorway.

Olga Pronina was racing through the city of Vladivostok in Russia when she lost control of her BMW motorcycle and ploughed into a side railing on Monday evening.

The 40-year-old mum-of-one, who was known as Monika to her legion of fans on Instagram, was thrown from the bike and died before the emergency services could reach her.

The daring brunette who had over 150,000 followers on the social media site was described by friends as an adrenaline junkie who loved riding at high-speed.

A post shared by @monika9422 on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

In one of her last videos posted on Instagram last month, the thrill-chasing biker – who also worked as a hairdresser – is seen straddling a motorcycle sideways and drinking from a straw while riding at high-speed.

And she warned her followers: “By the way, doing 250kmph and holding one hand is very uncomfortable. I do not recommend. But I got my adrenaline dose.”

A post shared by @monika9422 on Sep 26, 2016 at 6:10am PDT

According to local reports, Olga had clocked up dozens of speeding offences.

Shocked pal Eduard Hasanov told local media: “She was breaching every rule of safety and riding at high-speed pretty often. Her death is incredibly tragic.”

READ MORE FROM THE SUN